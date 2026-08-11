Listen Live
Close
Local

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Carted Off Field With Leg Injury

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins left Tuesday’s practice on a cart after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg or knee.

The Score reports that the injury happened during a one-on-one drill when Wiggins became tangled up with rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Wiggins appeared to be in significant pain as members of the Ravens’ training staff examined him on the field.

He was unable to put any weight on his left leg before being helped onto a cart and taken off the practice field.

After practice, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the team was still waiting to learn more about the severity of the injury but expressed some hope about Wiggins’ condition.

Minter said he did not have a “ton of information yet,” adding that “there’s optimism” surrounding the young cornerback’s status.

The injury comes as Wiggins enters his third NFL season and looks to take another step forward as a key part of Baltimore’s secondary.

Selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wiggins started all 17 games for Baltimore last season. He finished the year with three interceptions and 76 tackles while establishing himself as one of the team’s top defensive backs.

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Carted Off Field With Leg Injury was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Comments
16:02
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Attorney Cynthia Hawes Breaks Down Family Law Rights

Comments
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
14 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

Comments
Trending
6 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close