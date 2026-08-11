Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins left Tuesday’s practice on a cart after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg or knee.

The Score reports that the injury happened during a one-on-one drill when Wiggins became tangled up with rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Wiggins appeared to be in significant pain as members of the Ravens’ training staff examined him on the field.

He was unable to put any weight on his left leg before being helped onto a cart and taken off the practice field.

After practice, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the team was still waiting to learn more about the severity of the injury but expressed some hope about Wiggins’ condition.

Minter said he did not have a “ton of information yet,” adding that “there’s optimism” surrounding the young cornerback’s status.

The injury comes as Wiggins enters his third NFL season and looks to take another step forward as a key part of Baltimore’s secondary.

Selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wiggins started all 17 games for Baltimore last season. He finished the year with three interceptions and 76 tackles while establishing himself as one of the team’s top defensive backs.

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Carted Off Field With Leg Injury was originally published on 92q.com