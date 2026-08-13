Morgan State Shooting Suspect Receives 85-Year Prison Sentence

THE BUZZ!



Morgan State University mass shooting suspect sentenced to 85 years in prison One of the men accused in the 2023 mass shooting at Morgan State University has been sentenced to 85 years in prison.

A Baltimore jury convicted 21-year-old Marquis Brown in May on five counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Five people were injured when gunfire erupted during an outdoor homecoming celebration on Morgan State’s campus. The shooting placed the campus under lockdown and forced the university to cancel several homecoming activities.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said the sentence holds Brown accountable and sends a strong message about protecting young people.

The second suspect, Javon Williams, is currently serving prison time in Washington, D.C., for unrelated crimes.

The sentence closes an important chapter in the case. But the students, families and staff who experienced that terrifying night may carry its effects much longer SOURCE: WBAL

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