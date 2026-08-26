Keith Lee & More Internet Foodies Join Todd Graves To Celebrate Raising Cane’s 30th Birthday

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves welcomes fans to celebrate the chain's 30th anniversary in Baton Rouge.

Food influencer Keith Lee reveals his secret Cane's order, highlighting the importance of consistency in the brand's success.

Cane's 30th anniversary includes a pop-up museum, limited-edition merchandise, and a $50 million commitment to pet welfare and wildlife conservation.

Raising Cane’s is always giving back, and their 30th birthday is no exception.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Marlon Linares

The Louisiana-born chicken finger chain is celebrating this huge milestone with plenty of hometown love.

Ahead of the brand’s birthday on Augusy 28, founder and owner Todd Graves welcomed a lineup of familiar faces, fans and Cane’s loyalists to Baton Rouge to celebrate three decades of the restaurant that started with one location and grew into a global brand with more than 1,000 restaurants.

Among those on hand was food influencer Keith Lee, who stopped by the original Raising Cane’s on Highland Road Tuesday morning to celebrate the milestone with Graves — and, of course, reveal exactly how he likes to eat his Cane’s.

Keith Lee Reveals His Cane’s Secret

Admitting his order is a bit controversial, Lee made it clear that no Cane’s order is complete without coleslaw.

“I eat coleslaw every time I come to Cane’s,” Lee said.

But the food influencer doesn’t simply eat his meal straight out of the box. Instead, he has developed his own Cane’s sandwich combination using a few key ingredients. Lee said he orders the Box Combo with extra attention paid to the restaurant’s Texas toast, coleslaw and honey mustard.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

“So, I get the two toasts — oh, I’m about to give you all my secrets,” Lee said with a laugh. “I get the two toasts, butter on both sides. I get the box combo, and then I’ll get the honey mustard with the coleslaw.”

The result is essentially a homemade chicken finger sandwich, with Lee using the toast to build his own bite.

“I need coleslaw. Coleslaw for me is like the perfect balancer for all the flavors — ’cause the creaminess balances the saltiness.”

A Shoutout To Cane’s Consistency

Lee also offered his take on why Cane’s has been able to turn a relatively simple concept into a restaurant powerhouse.

For him, the answer comes down to consistency.

“It’s one thing to have a great product, but it’s another thing to be able to mass-produce that product and be able to fit in all markets,” Lee said. “I think when you have something that you’re really passionate about and you’re able to be consistent about it, then I think that equals success.”

Lee said he also admires Graves’ passion and dedication to the company, making his appearance at the anniversary celebration a fitting one as Cane’s looks back on the journey that brought it from Baton Rouge to more than 1,000 restaurants around the world.

Cane’s Celebrates 30 Years With a Walk Through Its History

The anniversary celebration goes beyond the birthday party.

On Aug. 25, Cane’s opened a free pop-up museum at 132 E. State Street, less than 100 steps from the original restaurant, affectionately known as “The Mothership.” The exhibit gives Caniacs a look at Graves’ unlikely journey, including his original business plan, briefcase, hard hat from his days as a boilermaker and blueprints from the first Cane’s.

Some of those artifacts were also chronicled in cake-form, made by Charm City Cakes’ own Duff Goldman.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

The exhibit also features the original disco ball Graves installed inside the OG location, as well as a Cane III statue modeled after the yellow Lab who inspired the restaurant’s name. Outside, visitors can see The Margaret Mae, the 1979 fishing boat Graves worked aboard in Alaska to help raise money for his restaurant dream.

The celebration also brings Graves’ former living space back to life. Upstairs, guests can tour his restored Apartment No. 4, where he lived while operating Cane’s earliest support office. The space has been recreated with throwback ’90s touches, including VHS tapes, an old-school computer, retro décor and cereal boxes.

The Biggest Cane’s Fans Are Getting a Throwback, Too

The 30th anniversary is also giving Caniacs who can’t make it to Baton Rouge plenty of ways to celebrate.

Cane’s is releasing a limited-edition 30th Birthday Plush Puppy dressed in a decidedly ’90s-inspired outfit, complete with a backward red cap, striped shirt, light-wash denim, headphones and a boombox.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

The $12.99 plush launches Aug. 27, with net proceeds from purchases at participating restaurants benefiting local pet welfare organizations.

The brand is also bringing back its retro aesthetic with a six-piece 30th Birthday retail collection featuring vintage-inspired logos, graphics and designs across T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.

A Milestone With a Bigger Mission

Cane’s is using its 30th anniversary to give back, too, which is no surprise for fans of the brand.

The company announced a $30 million commitment over the next 10 years to pet welfare organizations. Graves is adding another $20 million through the Todd Graves Family Foundation to Re, the wildlife conservation organization founded by his friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Source: Marlon Linares / @strydur

Together, the commitments total $50 million in support of pets, wildlife and the communities that care for them.

The initiative builds on Cane’s longtime relationship with animal welfare. The company says it has worked with more than 1,000 pet organizations and donated more than $10 million to rescues, shelters, dog parks and other causes.

With Graves, Lee, and scores of Caniacs gathering to mark the occasion, Cane’s 30th birthday is ultimately a celebration of more than just chicken fingers. It’s a look at the people, passion and loyal customers that helped turn a single Baton Rouge restaurant into a brand with a global footprint.

Keith Lee & More Internet Foodies Join Todd Graves To Celebrate Raising Cane’s 30th Birthday was originally published on bossip.com