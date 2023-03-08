1st Annual Celebrity Black Tie Affair March 31st at Patapsco Arena

- Date/time: March 31st, 9:00pm to April 1st, 2:00am
- Venue: Patapsco Arena
- Address: 3301 Annapolis Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21230
Outburst entertainment presents the 1st Annual Celebrity Black Tie Affair!” March 31 at the Patapsco Arena with Platinum artist Case performing Live!
Along with DJ Eli the Enforce, DJ Jamal, hosted by Victor Brown, MC ICE and Tommy Gun
Plus a light buffet; catered by Miss Erica’s Kitchen
Friday, March 31 9pm to 2am at the Patapsco Arena
Dress Code will be enforced
Tickets available through Nut Scola Tickets on the Move and Eventbrite.com
Bottles come with tables call Vick Brown (410) 419-0222
