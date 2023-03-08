1st Annual Celebrity Black Tie Affair March 31st at Patapsco Arena

Outburst entertainment presents the 1st Annual Celebrity Black Tie Affair!” March 31 at the Patapsco Arena with Platinum artist Case performing Live!

Along with DJ Eli the Enforce, DJ Jamal, hosted by Victor Brown, MC ICE and Tommy Gun

Plus a light buffet; catered by Miss Erica’s Kitchen

Friday, March 31 9pm to 2am at the Patapsco Arena

Dress Code will be enforced

Tickets available through Nut Scola Tickets on the Move and Eventbrite.com

Bottles come with tables call Vick Brown (410) 419-0222