2023 AFRAM Festival

Baltimore Afram Flyer 2023
  • Date/time: June 17th to June 18th
  • Venue: Druid Hill Parl
Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks are proud to present the 2023 AFRAM Festival. This iconic event celebrates African American culture through music and family-centered activities. For two days, June 17 and 18, Baltimore will host both local and national entertainers and highlight a variety of interests including; the arts, history, culture, food and more!

