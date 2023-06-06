- Date/time: June 17th to June 18th
- Venue: Druid Hill Parl
Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks are proud to present the 2023 AFRAM Festival. This iconic event celebrates African American culture through music and family-centered activities. For two days, June 17 and 18, Baltimore will host both local and national entertainers and highlight a variety of interests including; the arts, history, culture, food and more!
