20th Anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts presents the 20th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, January 20th at 12pm. The parade will feature floats, community and high school marching bands, cheer squads, equestrian groups, and more. Stepping off at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, the parade proceeds south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and disbands at Baltimore Street. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day promotes collaboration throughout Baltimore City bringing together residents, visitors, elected representatives and organizations for a parade steep in tradition. The procession commemorates the remarkable leader’s advocacy for racial equality, economic justice and international peace. The 20th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and supported by Radio One and the City of Baltimore.

