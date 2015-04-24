Back To Events

Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run

  • Date/time: May 8th to May 10th
  • Venue: Modell Lyric Opera House
  • Phone: 410-685-5086
  • Address: 140 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21201
  • Web: More Info

Click HERE for Tickets!

Madea Event Post

Source: Client / Second Bridge

Madea is at it again in Tyler Perry’s most outrageously funny stage play ever. In trouble with the local authorities, Mabel Simmons, notoriously known as Madea, is on the run from the law. With no place to turn, she volunteers to move in with her friend Bam who is recovering from hip replacement surgery. Bam is so grateful that her faithful friend Mabel is putting her own life on hold in order to nurse Bam back to health. Unknown to Bam however, Madea is only using the concerned friend gag as a way to hide out from the police. But as they say… all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord and are called according to his purpose. Madea’s presence at Bam’s house is just what the doctor ordered.Starring Tyler Perry as Madea and Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam! You will laugh ’til the end of time. Get your tickets now!

