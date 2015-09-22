Back To Events

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys Open House

  • Date/time: September 27th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys
  • Phone: 410-929-1899
  • Address: 1101 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21212
  • Web: More Info

Is your student getting everything he needs at his current school? Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys a FREE College Prep Public Charter school has a few seats available for grades 4th through 6th grade!

Longer school days, longer school years, Athletics, an engaging curriculum and an emphasis on character development!

Call Today to set up a private showing or to register for the open house 

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys

