B’more for Healthy Babies “Purple Table Talk” – Virtual Town Hall w/ Persia Nicole

Join Persia Nicole and B’more for Healthy Babies for “Purple Table Talk,” A Virtual Townhall to celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week. Learn more about the history of black breastfeeding in this country, tips from moms and doulas, and resources to help black women in Baltimore navigate the birthing and breastfeeding experience.

Watch it LIVE Wed, Aug 25th at 4pm on FB, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

