Back To Events

Bon Secours & LifeBridge Health Community Celebration

Add to Calendar
Bon Secours & LifeBridge Health Community Celebration
  • Date/time: November 9th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Address: Baltimore St. & Pulaski St., Baltimore, MD, 21223
Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close