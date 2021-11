November 20th from 9:30 AM to 6 PM

Receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich offer card as a “Thank you” when you donate a new toy to Toys for Tots on November 20th, from 9:30 AM to 6 PM at any of the 13 Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Stuff the Truck event sites. Be one of the first 50 people to donate and receive a free t-shirt.

