CIAA Fanfest – FREE Event!

March 1-2 2024, Baltimore Convention Center.

More than 150,000 people will descend on Baltimore for five action-packed days of basketball, entertainment, and networking when the nation’s oldest African American athletic conference, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, hosts its CIAA Championship Basketball Tournament. The CIAA extends the celebration beyond the courts with a two-day FREE Fan Fest. A popular site to meet and get in the spirit, Fan Fest offers music, food, dance, and socializing. Band competitions, cheer competitions, step shows, and concerts on both days are among the activities to be found at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Get full details and register NOW at ciaafanfest.com