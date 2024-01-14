View Full Schedule
Back To Events

CIAA & VWSE Presents Legends of Hip Hop VI

Add to Calendar
Legends of Hip Hop
  • Date/time: Mar 2, 10:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Rams Head Live
  • Address: 20 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD, 21202
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Featuring Fatman Scoop, Keith Murray, & Mr Cheeks
SAT MAR 2, 2024 – 10:00 PM
21 & Over

Tickets on sale now at RobRocProductions.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending Now
Close