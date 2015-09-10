Colgate Giant Food Brite Smiles

- Date/time: September 18th to September 20th
Giant Food has joined hands with Colgate Palmolive to help bring good oral
health care to the youth of our community. Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright
Futures® provides free dental screenings and oral health education to children
through its fleet of mobile dental vans. You are invited to get a free dental
screening for your children. Simply stop by one of the Giant Food store
locations during the date and time listed below:
Friday, SEPT. 18
10A-12P
Giant Food
7920 BelAir Rd Baltimore MD
2:30-4:30pm
Giant Food
7709 Harford Rd. Baltimore, MD
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
10A-6P
Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival
Towson MD
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
10a-12p
Giant Food
6340 York Rd Baltimore, MD
2:30p-4:30p
Giant Food
8100 Loch Raven Blvd Baltimore, MD
And while you’re there be sure to pick up Colgate Total: #1 Brand
Recommended by Dentists, Palmolive Dishwashing Liquid: Tough
on Grease, Soft on Hands.® and Softsoap Body Wash!