Colgate Giant Food Brite Smiles

  • Date/time: September 18th to September 20th

Giant Food has joined hands with Colgate Palmolive to help bring good oral

health care to the youth of our community. Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright

Futures® provides free dental screenings and oral health education to children

through its fleet of mobile dental vans. You are invited to get a free dental

screening for your children. Simply stop by one of the Giant Food store

locations during the date and time listed below:

 

Friday, SEPT. 18

10A-12P

Giant Food

7920 BelAir Rd Baltimore MD

 

2:30-4:30pm 

Giant Food

7709 Harford Rd. Baltimore, MD

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

10A-6P

Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival

Towson MD

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

10a-12p

Giant Food

6340 York Rd Baltimore, MD

 

2:30p-4:30p

Giant Food

8100 Loch Raven Blvd Baltimore,  MD

 

And while you’re there be sure to pick up Colgate Total: #1 Brand

Recommended by Dentists, Palmolive Dishwashing Liquid: Tough

on Grease, Soft on Hands.® and Softsoap Body Wash!

Brought to you By

