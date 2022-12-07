Driving Black Business for the Holidays

- Date/time: December 13th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Ryan Da Lion talks with three Baltimore Black Business Owners about their companies and the power of the Black Dollar! Learn how you can support them and other Black-owned businesses – Tuesday, Nov 13th, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Guest Panelists Include:
Tina Jordan
Vivid Threads
www.vividthreads.com
Chef Toya Nicole
Just Taste Catering
www.justtastecatering.com
Nailah Queen
Regally Insane
www.regallyinsane.com