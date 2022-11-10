Driving Black Business for the Holidays

Tune in on Tuesday, November 15th at 7PM when 92Q’s Persia Nicole talks with three Baltimore Black Business Owners about their companies and the power of the Black Dollar!

Log on to be a part of the conversation and learn how you can support them and other Black owned businesses! You don’t want to miss it!

LIVE – Tuesday, Nov 15th on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, RadioOne Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!