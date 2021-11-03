Back To Events

Family League of Baltimore 30th Anniversary Celebration

Family League of Baltimore 30th Anniversary Celebration
  • Date/time: November 10th, 4:30pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com
Join Magic 95.9’s Ryan da Lion as we celebrate 30th years of investing in Baltimore’s children, youth, and families at Family League’s 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting and Anniversary Celebration, presented by PNC Bank

You won’t want to miss this special look back at an unprecedented year of work during a global pandemic and a celebration of the communities and partners that made it all possible.

Join guests Mayor Brandon Scott @MayorBMScott, Family League President and CEO Demaune Millard & Board Chair Dr. Terris King as they celebrate collaboration and cooperation with the community. Plus, we will honor the 2021 Community Partnership Awardee, Dean Kim Sydnor of Morgan State University’s School of Community Health and Policy @morganstateu.

Stream it live on our the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, YouTube, and MagicBaltimore.com!

