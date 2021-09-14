Back To Events

Get Educated / Get Vaccinated with Church of the Redeemed of the Lord

Add to Calendar
Church of the Redeemed of the Lord Back-To-School Covid 19 Vaccination Preview
  • Date/time: September 17th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Get Educated/Get Vaccinated PREVIEW Event
  • Address: Church of the Redeemed of the Lord, Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
  • Web: More Info
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Church of the Redeemed of the Lord is having a special Get Educated/Get Vaccinated Event THIS SATURDAY, Sep 18th at 4321 Old York Road | Baltimore, Maryland 21212! Free school supplies, food coupons, snacks and more! Register in person or online for a $25 gift card! https://www.crlministries.com/vaccinate.

Special event preview THIS FRIDAY, 7pm with DJ AngelBaby! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Part of the COVID-19 Awareness Outreach in partnership with Baltimore City Health Department!

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21
Close