Come enjoy a glorious night of raw truth in the form of Hip-Hop with artists Bizzle, Datin, Jered Sanders, Selah The Corner, Echelon Knoxx, LIVE and more!

Sep 22nd, 5pm GLA Soundstage, 6233 Kenwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21237

Tickets available at http://GodOverMoney.com/Events

