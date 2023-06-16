Harbel Community Organization Annual Meeting: Sneak Preview w/ Persia Nicole

The Harbel Community Organization Annual Meeting is Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (5:30pm-7:30pm) on the front lawn of 5807 Harford Road! All are welcomed! The first 100 people in attendance will receive 1 free pizza and 1 free Kona Ice. Don’t miss the SNEAK PREVIEW with Persia Nicole THIS TUESDAY, June 20th at 7pm on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Learn who Harbel Community Organization really is – and what they can do for YOU (or somebody you know). Harbel has plenty of resources and services…for more information, log onto Harbel.org