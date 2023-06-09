Back To Events

ICareLIVE – When the Rainbow Is Not Enough: Domestic Violence In The LGBTQ+ Community

ICareLIVE - When the Rainbow Is Not Enough
  • Date/time: June 13th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Web: More Info
Join Chey Parker for an ICareLIVE stream event THIS Tuesday, June 13th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com and ICareBaltimore.com! 

Panelists include:

Lonnie Wayne Walker
Founder and CED, JDY Baltimore

Eden
TurnAround, Inc.
Prevention Education and Training Coordinator

Londyn Smith de Richelieu
Director, Office of LGBTQ Affairs

-Tramour Wilson
Senior Director of Community Engagement
Policy Advocacy, and Strategic Partnerships
for the Pride Center of Marvlond (PCOM)

