ICareLIVE – When the Rainbow Is Not Enough: Domestic Violence In The LGBTQ+ Community

- Date/time: June 13th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Web: More Info
Join Chey Parker for an ICareLIVE stream event THIS Tuesday, June 13th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com and ICareBaltimore.com!
Panelists include:
Lonnie Wayne Walker
Founder and CED, JDY Baltimore
Eden
TurnAround, Inc.
Prevention Education and Training Coordinator
Londyn Smith de Richelieu
Director, Office of LGBTQ Affairs
-Tramour Wilson
Senior Director of Community Engagement
Policy Advocacy, and Strategic Partnerships
for the Pride Center of Marvlond (PCOM)
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Chilli Reveals How Her And Usher’s Relationship Finally Ended
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth, Wind and Fire & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Woman Killed, Three Injured In Head On Crash In Hanover
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]