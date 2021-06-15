InspireHIM Awards: Honoring Men Making A Difference In Baltimore

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first ever InspireHIM Awards on June 20th at 7 p.m. in honor of Father’s Day.

We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields such as education, community outreach and more!

The InspireHIM Awards will be hosted by The A.M. Clique’s Porkchop, Ryan Da Lion, Konan, Kelson, Brian James and DJ Quicksilva from the Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva.

You can watch it on Magic 95.9’s Facebook page or the Radio One Baltimore Youtube page.

