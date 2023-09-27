- Date/time: Oct 1
- Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD, 21217
Join New Shiloh Baptist This Sunday, as they celebrate One Hundred Twenty-One Years! Past, Present and Now New Shiloh has provided ministerial devotion and theological development for its congregation and this city, Recognized as One of Baltimore’s Heritage churches New Shiloh is ‘ A Church Determined to Live with Christ”
