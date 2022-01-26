KEM & BabyFace March 31st at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

- Date/time: March 31st, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
- Address: 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, Maryland, 21250
- Web: More Info
KEM & BabyFace
Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. PRESALE THURSDAY 1/27 10am-10PM Special Magic 95.9 Presale Code KEM2022
