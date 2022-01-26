Back To Events

KEM & BabyFace March 31st at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Add to Calendar
KEM & BabyFace March 31st at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
  • Date/time: March 31st, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
  • Address: 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, Maryland, 21250
  • Web: More Info
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

KEM & BabyFace
March 31st, 7:30pm at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. PRESALE THURSDAY 1/27 10am-10PM Special Magic 95.9 Presale Code KEM2022

S

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30
Close