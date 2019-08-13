Magic School Stock Up School Supply Drive

The bells are about to ring on the 2019-20 school year, and once again Magic 95.9 needs you to help it get started right! It’s our annual “Magic School Stock Up!” Look for us at the Walmart in Owings Mills as we collect your donations of school supplies for the less fortunate in Baltimore! We need pencils, crayons, notebooks, rulers, glue and whatever else you can give! It’s the 2019 “Magic School Stock Up” from Magic 95.9!

Here are the dates and times that you can drop off your donations:

Wednesday, August 14th from 12pm-7pm

Thursday, August 15th from 12pm-7pm

Monday, August 19th from 12pm-7pm

Wednesday, August 21st from 10am-7pm

