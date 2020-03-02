Maxwell: A Night at the Symphony

Soul star Maxwell performs A Night at the Symphony with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, along with veterans of his longtime band. Maxwell, who is known for his meticulous attention to detail in his music, will perform re-imagined orchestral versions of songs from his hit-filled career, including thirteen #1 R&B chart-toppers, ranging from “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” and “Sumthin’ Sumthin” to “Pretty Wings” and the recent “Lake by the Ocean.” Standard tickets and packages available.

