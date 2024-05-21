Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

“Medicare/Medicaid Fraud, Abuse and Scams on Older Adults Summit” Sneak Preview w/ Ryan Da Lion

Add to Calendar
State Health Insurance Assistance Program
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The “Medicare and Medicaid Fraud, Abuse and Scams on Older Adults Summit” is 10am-2pm on June 14th at the Zeta center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore 21215.

Don’t miss the special SNEAK PREVIEW with Ryan Da Lion and the Baltimore City Health Department THIS WEDNESDAY, May 22nd at 3:30pm on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

More from Magic 95.9
Trending Now

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close