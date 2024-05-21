“Medicare/Medicaid Fraud, Abuse and Scams on Older Adults Summit” Sneak Preview w/ Ryan Da Lion

- Date/time: May 22, 3:30pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjSk5SLFXqE
The “Medicare and Medicaid Fraud, Abuse and Scams on Older Adults Summit” is 10am-2pm on June 14th at the Zeta center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore 21215.
Don’t miss the special SNEAK PREVIEW with Ryan Da Lion and the Baltimore City Health Department THIS WEDNESDAY, May 22nd at 3:30pm on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
