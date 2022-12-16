Minorities and Mental Health: Handling Grief During The Holidays Town Hall

Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Handling Grief During the Holidays” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9’s Konan on Tuesday, Dec 20th at 7pm!

Panelists include:

LaTanya Eggleston, MA, ACC

Dr. Anique Forrester

Assistant Professor Director, Consultation-Liason Psychiatry Fellowship

Chief, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Psychiatry)

Pamula Yerby-Hammack

Wind of Change Ministries, Inc.

Kym Ali, MSN, RN

Mental Health Coach

Presented by NAMI Maryland