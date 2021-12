Don’t miss a special town hall: Minorities and Mental Health: Healing Through The Holidays” with Persia Nicole Tuesday, Dec 21st at 7pm- presented by Nami Maryland!

Join Persia with special guests Latanya Eggleston, Associate Certified Coach, NAMI-Maryland and Tracy Allen, LCSW-C, Reclaiming Hope, LLC.

Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Also On Magic 95.9: