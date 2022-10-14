Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9’s Konan and 92Q’s Jaycee

Tuesday, Oct 25th at 7pm!

Panelists include:

Shelly Clark, BSW, CSC-AD, CPRS

Addictions Counselor

Sheppard Pratt

James Nowlin

Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist

Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

Donna, Bruce, CPRS-F, RPS

Motivational Speaker

Social Justice Advocate

Presented by NAMI Maryland and Sheppard Pratt