Money Matters Building Black Wealth: “How to Save And Prepare for Your Child’s College Education”

- Date/time: September 26th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “How to Save and Prepare for Your Child’s College Education” this Monday, Sep 26th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Radio One Baltimore is bringing you another impactful virtual Money Matters discussion. The keys to your financial future are just around the corner. Tune in, ask questions and learn how to secure your child’s college education!
Hosted by 92Q’s Kelson and Persia Nicole
Featured Panelists include:
Tisa L. Silver Canady, EdD, MBA
Financial Wellness Advocate
Vanessa Jones
Lead Consultant
E.C.T, Consulting, LLC
Sharif J. Small, AFC®
Real Estate Tax Accountant
S.J.S. Financial Firm, LLC
Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU