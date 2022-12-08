On Air

Money Matters Building Black Wealth: "Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement"

Money Matters Building Black Wealth: Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement
  • Date/time: December 12th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement” this Monday, Dec 12th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube  and MagicBaltimore.com!

Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion along along with a panel of experts for this special Town Hall Event!

______________

Guests include:

Elsa Smith
Public Speaker, Attorney
Change Agent

Nicolas Abrams, CFP
Opulentia

Matt Baxter
Public Affairs Specialist MD/DE/VA
Social Security Administration

Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU

