Money Matters Building Black Wealth: “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement”

The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement” this Monday, Dec 12th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion along along with a panel of experts for this special Town Hall Event!

______________

Guests include:

Elsa Smith

Public Speaker, Attorney

Change Agent

Nicolas Abrams, CFP

Opulentia

Matt Baxter

Public Affairs Specialist MD/DE/VA

Social Security Administration

Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU