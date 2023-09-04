New Shiloh Baptist Church Scholarship Concert

- Date/time: Sep 10
- Venue: New Shiloh Baptist Church
- Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD
More from Magic 95.9
-
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2!
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!
-
Types of Relatives in Every Black Family with Special K [LISTEN]
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]