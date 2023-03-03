- Date/time: March 6th
- Venue: New Shiloh Baptist Church
- Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD, 21217
- Web: More Info
Monday, 3/6 join New Shiloh’s Men’s Ministry Mental Health Session – starting at 7pm at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD 21217!
