Silver Shadows Reunion – All White Affair

SILVER SHADOW’S REUNION –

“All White Affair” August 10, 2019

7pm – 2am

Honoring Marcia Weider Owner and founder of SILVER SHADOW’S

“FLASH BACK GIVE BACK ” Tawanda (Sparkle) Forrest, Joe “JB” Bullock, Linda Felder and Ertha Harris

Original back in the day DJs – Tony T, Kenny K, Biskit, Tanz, KW Griff, hosted by Konan and Randy Dennis from radio one. We all love Marcia and her contribution and legacy creating an upscale night life for the DMV area. Be a part of this ANNUAL event which will be held every year going forward. Part of the proceeds will support Linda Felder House of Etiquette and Tomorrow N Training Early Bird tickets $20.00 limited amount ends. General admission $30.00 advance more at the door special reserve parking limited space 10.00 Tickets on sale now www eventbright.com Or call Tawanda “Sparkle” 410-371-5503 Ertha 443 655 7198 Linda 410-746-6345 Joe “JB” 443-442-4602

Tickets my also be purchase from any DJ on this flyer Location : Cancun Cantina 7501 Old Telegraph Road, Hanover Md 21076 ********************

