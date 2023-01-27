Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

- Date/time: February 1st, 1:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
Join us for “Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer: Going Beyond the Controversies To Empower Black Men” – Wednesday, Feb 1st at 1pm EST on the Magic 95.9 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and MagicBaltimore.com
Hosted by Keith A. Battle
Author, Founder and Senior Pastor
Zion Church
With Special Panelists
Otis Brawley
Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center; Professor of Oncology
Curtiland Deville Jr, M.D.
Medical Director; Johns Hopkins Proton Therapy Center;
Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Clayton Yates, Ph.D., M.S.
Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Robert Carey
Patient advocate
Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine