View Full Schedule
Back To Events

The Official CIAA Ultimate Day Party

Add to Calendar
Ultimate Day Party
  • Date/time: Mar 2
  • Venue: Rams Head Live!
  • Address: 20 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD, 21202
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Featuring Kid Capri

Sat, March 2, 1pm-6pm
Rams Head Live!
Ages: 21 & Over
Tickets on sale now at RobRocProductions.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending Now
Close