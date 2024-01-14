The Official CIAA Ultimate Day Party

- Date/time: Mar 2
- Venue: Rams Head Live!
- Address: 20 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD, 21202
Featuring Kid Capri
Sat, March 2, 1pm-6pm
Rams Head Live!
Ages: 21 & Over
Tickets on sale now at RobRocProductions.com
-
