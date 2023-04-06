The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

- Date/time: April 12th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Magic95.9 Facebook, YouTube, and MagicBaltimore.com!
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guests: Robin and Jaime Panigua of Paniagua Enterprises!
Don’t miss it – Wednesday, April 12th, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 FB Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com!
Presented by Fulton Bank!
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!