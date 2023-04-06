The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

Back To Events

Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series Presented by Fulton Bank
  • Date/time: April 12th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Magic95.9 Facebook, YouTube, and MagicBaltimore.com!
Join Persia Nicole as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guests: Robin and Jaime Panigua of Paniagua Enterprises!

Don’t miss it – Wednesday, April 12th, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 FB Page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Presented by Fulton Bank!

 

