Back To Events

The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

Add to Calendar
Business in Focus Spotlight Series Presented by Fulton Bank
  • Date/time: May 10th, 7:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
  • Web: More Info
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Chey Parker as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines.

This Month’s Featured Guest:
Allen R. Taylor, President/CEO
Taylor Made Transportation Services, Inc

Don’t miss it – Wednesday, May 10th, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 FB page,  Radio One Baltimore Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Presented by Fulton Bank

 

 

More from Magic 95.9
Trending Now
Close