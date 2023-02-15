The Urban One Baltimore Business In Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

Join Persia Nicole as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area, who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guest: Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore!

Don’t miss it – Wednesday, Feb 22nd, 7pm on the Magic 95.9 FB page, Radio One Baltimore Youtube and MagicBaltimore.com!

Presented by Fulton Bank!