Back To Events

Rahsaan Patterson is Back at Magooby’s Joke House

Add to Calendar
The Womens Challenge Homebuyer's Benefit Concert
  • Date/time: August 18th
  • Venue: Magooby's Joke House
  • Address: 9603 Deereco Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, 21093
  • RAHSAAN PATTERSON is Back!
  • Are you REALLY READY?

    Come spend an evening with The Women’s Challenge, Inc. (TWC) at Magooby’s Joke House in Timonium as we fuse the worlds of R&B, Funk, Jazz, Gospel, and Electronica with Rahsaan Patterson Music!

    With his recent release, “Heroes & Gods, ” this year marks his 35th in the entertainment industry. Having collaborated with powerhouses such as Chaka Khan, Brandy, Van Hunt, Faith, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi, and Rachelle Ferrell, PATTERSON has solidified his place in many genres.

    PATTERSON will be joined by contemporary violinists, 3X—1st Place APOLLO Winner, Daniel D. alongside Eric Stanley, both of whom are young, sensational artists making a name for themselves on social media and beyond.

    Always remember. WE are our Sisters’ Keeper,

  • http://www.facebook.com/TheWomensChallenge
The Womens Challenge Homebuyer's Benefit Concert

Source: The Womens Challenge Homebuyer’s Benefit Concert / The Women’s Challenge

 

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close