Rahsaan Patterson is Back at Magooby’s Joke House

Come spend an evening with The Women’s Challenge, Inc. (TWC) at Magooby’s Joke House in Timonium as we fuse the worlds of R&B, Funk, Jazz, Gospel, and Electronica with Rahsaan Patterson Music!

With his recent release, “Heroes & Gods, ” this year marks his 35th in the entertainment industry. Having collaborated with powerhouses such as Chaka Khan, Brandy, Van Hunt, Faith, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi, and Rachelle Ferrell, PATTERSON has solidified his place in many genres.

PATTERSON will be joined by contemporary violinists, 3X—1st Place APOLLO Winner, Daniel D. alongside Eric Stanley, both of whom are young, sensational artists making a name for themselves on social media and beyond.

Always remember. WE are our Sisters’ Keeper,