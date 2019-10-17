Thoughts of a Colored Man – Now Thru Nov 10th at Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage is pleased to present Keenan Scott II’s “Thoughts of A Colored Man” playing now through November 10th. A powerful use of language, music, and dance that keeps audiences coming back again and again. More than barbershop talk and basketball court banter, this world premiere production brings to light the life changes and adversities black men encounter every day in an enlightening and thought provoking way. A must see for all. Don’t miss Thoughts of a Colored Man at Baltimore Center Stage now through November 10th. Call 410.332.0033 or go to www.centerstage.org for tickets and more information.

Also On Magic 95.9: