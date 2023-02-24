Back To Events

Total Health Care Hiring Event

Total Health Care-Direct Event Page Listing
  • Date/time: March 29th to April 30th
Total Health Care is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Dentist
  • Human Resource Recruitment Specialist
  • Clinical Director Behavioral Health
  • Public Health Nurse Vaccine and Medical Coord
  • Pharmacy Manager
  • Patient Engagement Worker
  • Referral Coordinator
  • Nurse Practitioner FNP for Population Health
  • Pediatrician
  • Community Health Worker
  • LPN
  • Child Psychologist
  • Physician Family
  • Hygienist
  • Registered Nurse
  • Medical Assistan

Go to Totalhealthcare.org/careers  

Visit the Total Health Care booth March 29th at the Baltimore Job Fair!

