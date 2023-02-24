Total Health Care Hiring Event

- Date/time: March 29th to April 30th
Total Health Care is looking to fill the following positions:
- Dentist
- Human Resource Recruitment Specialist
- Clinical Director Behavioral Health
- Public Health Nurse Vaccine and Medical Coord
- Pharmacy Manager
- Patient Engagement Worker
- Referral Coordinator
- Nurse Practitioner FNP for Population Health
- Pediatrician
- Community Health Worker
- LPN
- Child Psychologist
- Physician Family
- Hygienist
- Registered Nurse
- Medical Assistan
Go to Totalhealthcare.org/careers
Visit the Total Health Care booth March 29th at the Baltimore Job Fair!
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!