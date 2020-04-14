Back To Events

Wu-Tang Clan: Saga Continues Concert

Add to Calendar
Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Session
  • Date/time: October 22nd, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: The HALL at Live!
  • Address: 7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD, 21076
Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Session

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Please be advised the Wu-Tang Clan: Saga Continues concert scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020, at The HALL at Live! has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Below is a message from Wu-Tang regarding the reschedule:

Tickets for the May 8, 2020 date will be valid for the rescheduled October 22, 2020 date. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to the show affected by this announcement can do so at original point of purchase. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until Friday, May 1, 2020. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you again soon at Live!

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close