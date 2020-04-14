Please be advised the Wu-Tang Clan: Saga Continues concert scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020, at The HALL at Live! has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Below is a message from Wu-Tang regarding the reschedule:

Tickets for the May 8, 2020 date will be valid for the rescheduled October 22, 2020 date. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to the show affected by this announcement can do so at original point of purchase. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until Friday, May 1, 2020. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you again soon at Live!

