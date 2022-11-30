10 Black Celebrity Sorority Sisters And Frats We Love

Whether you’re Alpha Phi Alpha or Sigma Gamma Rho,

sorority and fraternity

members represent their organizations like family. That’s because African American fraternities and sororities are strong social organizations that help Black college students foster friendship and community with one another on campus.

Women join a sorority, and men join a fraternity. There are nine

Black Greek chapters

across the U.S., such as the iconic Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the first Black sorority group to form at Howard University in 1906. Cornell’s esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity was also established that same year.

Other famous Black Greek organizations include Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta. Some of our favorite Black celebs are prestigious sorors and frat brothers, and you may be surprised to find out who’s still repping their Greek letters proudly.

Here are some of our favorite famous Black fraternity and sorority members.