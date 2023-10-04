10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Can you feel it? The crisp fall air is seeping in and the leaves are starting to turn. It’s the perfect time to hit up your local coffee shop for that seasonal pumpkin spice latte or to round up the family for an apple-picking excursion.

For Black families, the fall season offers a unique opportunity to celebrate both the traditions of this season and the richness of their cultural heritage.

Whether you’re looking for traditional activities or new ways to bond, countless family-friendly adventures are awaiting you this autumn.

We have a few ideas that will help you to plan the perfect family outing this fall but remember. The most important thing is to enjoy quality time with your loved ones. These activities can be adapted to suit the interests and ages of your family members, making for a memorable and meaningful autumn season together.

Look for local harvest festivals or fairs in your area.

These events often feature live music, food vendors, games and activities for kids. What is a harvest festival you ask? The annual event typically takes place in the fall at the time of a harvest, or when crops are cut and collected from the fields, Cambridge Dictionary notes.

During the ceremony, local farmers and community members gather together to celebrate the rich and fresh food that is grown on the land in the community. Using the fruitful crops from the harvest, families will create a big feast to celebrate the joyful occasion.

According to Twinkl, the Harvest Festival dates back to Pagan times before the English monarchy converted to Christianity around the 7th Century. Over the years, the Harvest Festival has become an integral part of church traditions across England and other parts of the globe.

Lammas Day — which is typically celebrated on Aug. 1 — is a tradition during the Harvest Festival where community members take a loaf of bread to their local church service as a form of communion and to celebrate the bountiful crops grown, according to Metro UK.

During St. Michael Mass — which takes place at the end of the Harvest season— families come together to eat a big meal in honor of the fruitful season.

“People often eat geese on this day, celebrate with fairs, market stalls and decorate churches with autumnal colors and produce,” the outlet notes.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of Harvest Festivals going on in different parts of the world. Check out this list to see if events are happening in your area.

The post 10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall appeared first on NewsOne.

