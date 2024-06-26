Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Get ready Baltimore Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!

The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.

RELATED: Made For Her: Muni Long Will Join Chris Brown On His “11:11” Tour

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post 10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop! appeared first on 92 Q.

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!  was originally published on 92q.com

1. She Ain’t You

2. Delusional

3. Take You Down

4. Summer Too Hot

5. New Flame

6. Under The Influence

7. Strip

8. No Guidance

9. Grass Ain’t Greener

10. Loyal

Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close