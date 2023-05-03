10 Classic Video Games That Deserve A Live-Action Adaptation

Hollywood has been tapping into the gaming world heavily over the past few years, with film adaptations of arcade hits arriving in theaters by the droves. We most recently saw the profitability of movies based on video games with the record-breaking success of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, currently the highest-grossing video game film of all time since its release just last month on April 5. The fanfare is even greater when it’s a live-action adaptation, which has been met with multimillion-dollar results in the cases of fan-favorite titles like Tomb Raider, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (minus the whitewashing!), the HBO Max reboot of Mortal Kombat and the six-film success of zombie shoot-em-up Resident Evil.

Coming soon, Sony Playstation’s popular combat racing franchise Twisted Metal will be making its way to the live-action realm by way of Peacock streaming service, with famed actor Anthony Mackie steering the wheel.

Peep the official trailer below:

Arriving as a 30-minute-per-episode TV series, Mackie will be joined by Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz, Emmy-winning actor Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett of Arrested Development fame, professional wrestler Samoa Joe and Scream queen Neve Campbell amongst others. Peacock describes the upcoming summer series as a “high-octane action comedy,” based on an original script by the guys that brought us similar projects like Zombieland and Marvel’s Deadpool.

Read the plot details provided by Peacock below:

“TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

The plot description alone is enough to get any gamer excited, and it got us thinking of a few other iconic video game titles that would transition perfectly into a film franchise. When choosing our selections, we considered the probability of success, likeableness of characters and above all practicality of it even being possible. As Dwayne Johnson can most definitely attest, there’s a fine line between Rampage and Doom!

Take a look at 10 other classic video game titles that we’re willing to bet would be box office smashes as live-action adaptations. See if you agree:

