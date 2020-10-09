10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From ‘Lovecraft Country’

Lovecraft Country viewers tune in every week for scary sci-fi delights. It’s the horrors of the 1950’s Jim Crow era meets actual monsters, time portals, magic, and aliens. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that it’s easy to miss important details. However, one thing that can’t be overlooked is the styling. The world these characters live in is a nightmare, but their everyday wear is the epitome of style and grace.
Lovecraft Country stylist Dayna Pink (Crazy Stupid Love, Bad Boys For Life), told Harper’s Bazaar that she and her team found inspiration in real 1950’s photography, especially by Gordon Parks, and modern fabrics. The result is lots of style inspiration, which is perfect given that Halloween is right around the corner.
Halloween is going to look different this year for all of us, but don’t let it stop you from dressing up, especially if you channel Lovecraft Country. Here are 10 wardrobe moments from Lovecraft Country that you can tap into for costume ideas.
1. Topsy and Bopsy
These dancing sambos from last week’s episode are still haunting all of our dreams. But if you’re not easily scared, and are into creepy Halloween costumes then these demon dancers would be a great choice. You can dress as one solo or make it a group costume where it’s a Topsy and Bopsy combo or Topsy, Biopsy and Diana.
2. Diana’s Emmett Till Funeral Dress
Speaking of Diana, you could do some variation of the dress she wore to Emmett Till’s funeral. You could just do the dress, or add the hat like she did later on, and if you really want to step it up, you could add the metal pipe from when she was being stalked by the demon minstrel dancers.
3. Leti With The Bat
There are a lot of Leti style moments to choose from, but remember when she took that bat to those police cars? That’s probably where you should go with your Halloween stylings!
4. Hippolyta’s Adventures
The episode where Hippolyta got sucked into a time portal and had lots of adventures spoke to so many Black women. She was a dancer for Josephine Baker, and the actual Hippolyta, Amazon warrior goddess. She also rocked a spacesuit at times when she was being asked where she wanted to go next and also stepping into her full power. That is a lot of material to lean into.
5. Alien Lady
The alien woman who gave Hippolyta the chance to be free was pretty cool too. And that Afro? Yes, please!
6. Bessie Stringfield
Bessie Stringfield was the first black woman to ride across the US solo on her motorcycle, and she was part of a select group of civilian motorcycle dispatch riders for the US Army during World War II. Viewers were introduced to her during Hippolyta’s big episode. She rode past Hippolyta, they exchanged hellos, and then she sped off but the character left her mark.
7. Leti and Tic
These two could make a good couple’s costume. They have moments where they’re actually dressed in normal unsoiled clothing, but then there are moments when they look like what they’ve been through. It’s all about options.
9. Ruby and Williams
This could be another interesting couple’s costume. Or, switch to Ruby and Christina because we know this entire set up is weird af.
10. Ruby’s Metamorphosis
Speaking of Ruby, she definitely had some chic style moments. However, if you’re good with crafts, costuming and makeup, you could figure out how to pull off Ruby in her gross transition to becoming the white woman.
11. Ji Ah/Kumiho
This is another costume that could be reserved for people who are skilled on the do it yourself tip, but if you can’t figure out how to pull off those creepy Kumiho fox tails then you could just keep it simple and be Ji Ah as a nurse.