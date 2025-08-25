Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on VH1 or MTV Before School

Published on August 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration a MTV (originally an initialism...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on MTV Before School

Before playlists, TikTok, and YouTube ruled the culture, the TV was the soundtrack to our mornings.

You’d be brushing your teeth, lacing up sneakers, or waiting for the bus while VH1 and MTV played back-to-back music videos.

Some of those clips are forever burned into our memories.

Here are 10 iconic music videos that defined that “before school” energy.

RELATED: http://Hip-Hop Songs to Get You in the Back-to-School Vibe

10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on VH1 or MTV Before School  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. OutKast – “Hey Ya!” (2003)

Bright colors, multiple Andrés, and unforgettable dance moves. If you didn’t try to “shake it like a Polaroid picture” before catching the bus, were you even there?

2. Missy Elliott – “Work It” (2002)

Missy had us glued to the screen every single time. The visuals, the backwards lyrics, and the dancing made this one an instant MTV/VH1 staple.

3. Kanye West – “Through the Wire” (2003)

From College Dropout, Kanye turned his jaw-wired-shut story into one of the most inspiring music videos of the era. Perfect motivation before school.

4. Destiny’s Child – “Survivor” (2001)

Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle on that island gave every kid strength to face a pop quiz. A video you could not escape on VH1 mornings.

5. Usher – “Yeah!” ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris (2004)

This song was everywhere, and the music video with Usher’s choreography made mornings feel like a party.

6. Nelly – “Hot in Herre” (2002)

From the club vibes to Nelly’s band-aid look, this was MTV at its peak. A total pre-school hype track.

7. Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl” (2005)

Bananas. Literally. Cheerleaders, marching bands, and Gwen’s playful style made this a morning staple.

8. 50 Cent – “In Da Club” (2003)

Every kid was humming “Go shorty, it’s your birthday” on the way to school after watching this iconic video.

9. Alicia Keys – “Fallin’” (2001)

A powerful video that showed Alicia’s raw talent. If MTV slowed things down in the morning, it was usually for Fallin’.

10. OutKast – “Roses” (2004)

OutKast again, because the visuals in “Roses” (set in a high school musical style) were unforgettable and perfect for that morning TV vibe.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close